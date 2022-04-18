Entries for Bikeathon now open

CYCLISTS are being invited to take part in this year’s Maidenhead Rotary Bikeathon.

Organisers are hoping for a record turnout at the event, which will take place on Sunday, July 10 with a choice of three different routes of 15, 35 and 62 miles, all starting and finishing at Maidenhead Office Park in Littlewick Green.

The long route heads to Henley and Christmas Common, then back to Maidenhead via Sonning and Winkfield.

While roads will not be closed for the event, all routes will be clearly marked and there will be marshals along the short route. Refreshment stations will be located about halfway along each route.

Medals will be awarded to all finishers.

The event is organised by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead and proceeds will be donated to Rotary charities. Participants are also welcome to raise sponsorship for their own good cause.

Organiser Sean Egan said: “The Bikeathon is not a race and the three different routes cater for all ages and abilities, so whether you are looking for a fun family event, are a regular cyclist or part of a club looking for your next challenge, we have a route for you.”

Registration costs £15 for adults (aged 18 and over), £10 for 12- to 17-year-olds and is free for children under 12.

Road, hybrid or mountain bikes are all suitable. Electric bikes, child seats and tag-alongs are all permitted. All participants must wear a helmet.

For more information and to register, visit

www.maidenheadbikeathon.

co.uk