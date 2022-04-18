Return of Henley Decor Fair

MORE than 150 traders are due to take part in this year’s Henley Decor Fair.

The event will be held at Greenlands, off Marlow Road, from Thursday to Sunday, May 26 to 29.

Dealers will be selling decorative antiques and art, architectural salvage and reclaimed items for the home and garden.

The fair is popular with the antiques trade, interior designers and movie prop companies, with the Thursday morning reserved for trade.

Gary Wallis, an antiques dealer from Remenham who features in TV’s Restoration Workshop, is once again organising the event.

There will be live music throughout the weekend as well as cocktail bars, craft beers, a vintage tearoom, and gastro food stalls. On the Saturday there will be an Eighties disco night.

There is free entry for children under 16, disabled people and their carers. Free parking is available on site.

For more information, visit www.henleydecorfair.com