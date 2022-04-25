Parishioners step out to help eliminate world hunger

A GROUP of parishioners and friends of St Michael’s Church in Sonning Common raised more than £550 in a sponsored walk.

More than 20 people took part, aged from one to 80, walking a circular route of 10km around local countryside, organised by Peter Lewis and Stephen Fox.

It was part of a challenge set by the Catholic Aid for Overseas Development charity, to walk 200km during the six weeks of Lent, in support of its project to eliminate hunger and malnutrition across the world. On their return to the church, the group enjoyed an outdoor tea with cakes made by Krissie Stitt.

Organiser Mary Lewis, who lives in Peppard Road, Sonning Common, said: “Given the various ages, some people found the route more difficult than others but I think everyone enjoyed it. What was really interesting was a lot of people knew parts of the walk but not everyone had done the complete walk before. The idea was to be able to highlight the plight of marginalised people who suffer with malnutrition and hunger and to stand in solidarity with them.”

To donate, visit walk.cafod.org.uk/fundraising/st-michaels-walk-against-hunger-2022