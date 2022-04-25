Monday, 25 April 2022

Quiz for hall

A QUIZ night will take place at Shiplake Memorial Hall on Friday, May 6, from 7.45pm.

It will be raising money for the hall, which suffered through a dip in income due to the coronavirus pandemic. There will also be a collection in support of Ukraine.

Teams should comprise six to eight people. Tickets cost £10, which includes food and wine. To book, email
lottie@shiplakehall.com

