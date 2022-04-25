Monday, 25 April 2022

End of trail

THE Checkendon Easter trail will come to an end on Sunday.

Participants need to find 16 bunnies around the village by using photograph clues. It costs £2.50 to enter.

To download a map and clues, visit www.pta-events/
checkendonprimary.co.uk

