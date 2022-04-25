Monday, 25 April 2022

Garden talk

A TALK hosted by the Greener Henley conservation group in Henley will focus on responsible gardening.

The event, which will be held at King’s Arms Barn on Tuesday, May 17 at 7.30pm will cover how to grow vegetables in small spaces and how to garden for wildlife.

There will also be a question and answer session. All are welcome to attend.

