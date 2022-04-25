Monday, 25 April 2022

May fayre returns

File picture of the May fayre

THIS year’s Henley May Fayre will return next month after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

It will be held in Market Place on Monday, May 2 from noon to 5pm and there will be a jubilee theme so visitors are encouraged to wear fancy dress.

Attractions will include fairground rides, traditional games, a tug-of-war competition and live music.

