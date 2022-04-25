Dusty Day is on track

A MUSIC night in Henley to celebrate pop singer Dusty Springfield has moved a step closer.

The singer died in the town in March 1999 following a battle with breast cancer and her ashes were scattered in the churchyard at St Mary’s Church in Hart Street.

Mayor Sarah Miller wants to revive the celebration that used to take place at the former Slug and Lettuce pub in Bell Street, which is now Coppa Club.

She told a meeting of the town council’s events sub-committee on Thursday last week that she was in talks with Hotel du Vin in New Street as a potential venue.

Councillor Miller said: “It is absolutely happening. I am talking with Dusty’s former personal assistant and we are working together on setting a date. I think Hotel du Vin would be a perfect venue and it would be nice to have other Dusty events in Henley as well.”

The town council will also look to fly a pride flag from the town hall on dates to include Dusty Day.