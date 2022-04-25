Henley heritage idea

A HERITAGE festival could be staged in Henley.

It would coincide with the annual Heritage Open Days event in September, which has taken place in England since 1994 and has since grown into the country’s largest community heritage festival.

This year’s theme is “astounding inventions” and at a meeting of the town council’s events sub- committee on Thursday last week, it was suggested that Henley could celebrate the life of Humphrey Gainsborough.

Gainsborough developed the steam engine in 1760 and produced new types of agricultural equipment, the first fire-proof safe, mechanisms for improving clock accuracy and a ventilated wagon to transport fresh fish.

Mayor Sarah Miller (pictured) warned that there were already lots of events taking place this year.

She said: “This year is going to be busy in terms of events what with the May Fayre and also what’s going on in support of Ukraine and, of course, the council is always doing stuff, so let’s not go too big.”

Philippa Ratcliffe, of Experience Henley, replied: “There is no reason why we can’t look into it and see if there is something we could do.”