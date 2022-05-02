Return of Hairy Legs

THE Hairy Legs challenge in Goring will take place on Sunday, May 8.

It will be the first time the event has taken place since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will begin at Sheepcot recreation ground, off Gatehampton Road, at 10am.

Runners will do either two laps of a 6km hilly course through the countryside between Goring and Whitchurch or run a single lap as part of a relay with a partner.

Younger runners can enter the Teenage Kicks event if they are in school years seven to 13.

Participants will receive a free T-shirt and will be eligible for a prize if they run in fancy dress. There are also awards for the best runners in different age groups and teams.

After the event there will be a barbecue party at the Catherine Wheel with a free beer or soft drink for every participant.

The proceeds will go to good causes in Goring and Streatley.

Entry fees range from £10 to £30 depending on the category. For more information, visit www.hairylegs.net