Residents’ happy memories buried in time capsule at care home

A TIME capsule has been buried in the grounds of a care home in Sonning Common.

Staff and residents at Abbeycrest collected “treasured memories” to put in the engraved metal container.

These included pictures of residents, Easter cards made by pupils from Peppard Primary School and a memory stick containing a video of a dance performed by the children.

The capsule is intended to teach future generations about the covid pandemic, face masks and lateral flow tests.

An information sheet on the covid vaccine was included as well as pictures of residents who had passed away during the pandemic. The capsule was buried by the home’s magnolia tree of remembrance, which was planted a year ago, and will be dug up in 10 years’ time.

Home manager Sonia Silva said: “It was lovely to see the residents joining in with something that will hopefully explain the pandemic to future generations.”

The choir from St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End performed Easter hymns for the residents. Resident Jenny Macgregor, 84, said: “It was a such a lovely poignant day to remember those that we have lost over the years. As a former member of the choir, it brought back memories of performing myself with friends and it was great to see and chat to them again.”

Henley MP John Howell was due to attend the ceremony but pulled out on the day as there was urgent parliamentary business. He has promised to hold a constituency surgery at the home.