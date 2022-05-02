Monday, 02 May 2022

Tea servers required

ST MARY’S Church in Henley is appealing for volunteers to help restart its summer teas at the adjacent Chantry House for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chantry House Teas are an important part of the welcome and hospitality at St Mary’s and also raise funds for the maintenance of the historic church in Hart Street.

Teas are served by volunteers on Sunday afternoons between April and September. On sunny days, they can also be enjoyed on the churchyard terrace.

A spokesman said: “Helping with the Chantry House Teas is a great opportunity to meet new people, to support the historic Chantry House and to offer welcome and hospitality to visitors to Henley.”

To volunteer, call (01491) 577340 or email info@stmaryshenley.org.uk

