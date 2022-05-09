Monday, 09 May 2022

Big tidy-up

THE Crazies Hill and Cockpole Green Big Tidy Up will be held tomorrow (Saturday).

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Horns, Crazies Hill, at 10am and remember to wear gloves, strong footwear and suitable clothing. Safety vests and litter pickers will be provided.

For more information, call Dave Smith on 07748 807759 or email crazieshill
@gmail.com

