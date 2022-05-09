Monday, 09 May 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Speedy rewrite

A SEA shanty sung by the Mayor Sarah Miller at this year’s Henley May Fayre almost went terribly wrong.

As she was singing the self-penned song about Henley Royal Regatta to the thousands of people at the bank holiday celebration, it was pointed out to her by fellow town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak that one of the lines might not be entirely appropriate with so many children listening.

Councillor Miller was forced to quickly change the line “One day when me drinking’s done, I’ll s**g me a rowing man” to “...bag me a rowing man”.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33