Speedy rewrite

A SEA shanty sung by the Mayor Sarah Miller at this year’s Henley May Fayre almost went terribly wrong.

As she was singing the self-penned song about Henley Royal Regatta to the thousands of people at the bank holiday celebration, it was pointed out to her by fellow town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak that one of the lines might not be entirely appropriate with so many children listening.

Councillor Miller was forced to quickly change the line “One day when me drinking’s done, I’ll s**g me a rowing man” to “...bag me a rowing man”.