Summer hanging baskets total approaches 200 with time still to buy one

THE number of summer hanging baskets sold in Henley is approaching 200.

Residents and businesses have bought a total of 193 as part of the annual campaign by Henley in Bloom, which is supported by the Henley Standard.

The record number of baskets sold stands at 241, which was set in 2016. Last year’s total was 220.

WindowFlowers, which is based in Burnham, will supply and install the baskets at the end of May and beginning of June and maintain them all summer.

This year’s colour theme will be sky blue, white and purple and the plants will include surfinia petunia, pelargonium peltatum, begonia illumination apricot, scaevola aemula white and lobelia erinus white. David Eggleton, who chairs Henley in Bloom, said: “It is amazing to reach 193 and I am confident that we will break the record.

“This is definitely the time to buy the baskets as we are only a few weeks away from them going up. We still have loads of them left.

“They are so uplifting give the town a real wow-factor. It really makes Henley pop.

“People buy flowers all the time but there is something special about this. The plants are environmentally beneficial, aesthetically pleasing and will make Henley look great for visitors during the summer.”

The baskets cost £71.20, which includes maintenance and watering, while brackets to hang them cost £33 each.

Courtiers support services has bought four baskets for its offices on Hart Street. Leo Hallam, head of brand and communication, said: “Henley wouldn’t be Henley without its hanging baskets.

“Every year, they bring a welcome splash of colour to the town and remind people that summer is on its way, along with all the wonderful activities, which so many of us enjoy.”

Claudia Klaver, who lives on St Mark’s Road and has bought a basket, said: “I have had one for lots of years, and I think they are just lovely. They are so colourful and become this massive colourful ball of flowers in the summer.

“I have tried to create them myself but they never work. The reason these do is because of the maintenance. You know that you can go on holiday and come back and they will be flowering as best as they possibly can.

“When they are all up in the summer, they bring such a uniform sea of colour to the town.”

Collette Trotter has just moved to her house in Station Road, where she will have a basket.

She said: “I’ve never had a hanging basket before so I’m really excited to see what they look like. We’ve just moved to the area and I think it will be a nice thing to settle us in so we feel part of the community. They definitely seem worth the price. I only wish we could keep them up all year round.”

John Louth, who has bought a basket for his house in Hart Street, said: “The baskets are very festive and they make the town feel like a community.

“The fact that they normally cover the whole of Henley shows the town spirit.”

Peter Whitaker, of Bell Street, has also bought one.

He said: “I bought one last year and my house became like an extension of the town, bright, colourful and attractive.”

To order a basket, email Trish Rae at the town council on t.rae@henleytown