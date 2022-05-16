Return of tractor run

THE Chiltern Vintage Tractor Run on Sunday will have a platinum jubilee theme.

Particpants have been asked to dress up and decorate their tractors and trailers.

As usual, the run will start in Fingest at 9.30am after a blessing of the tractors.

The lunchtime stop will be at the railway station at Fawley Hill, the home of Lady McAlpine.

The 24-mile run is expected to take about six hours, using public roads and finishing back in Fingest.

The annual event is in aid of Thames Valley Air Ambulance. To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3kWEH2p