Ukraine gig

A CONCERT will be held in the garden of the Flowing Spring pub in Playhatch tomorrow (Saturday) in aid of the people of Ukraine.

Landlord Nick Willson, will sing and play piano alongside Steve Lester (guitar) and Mister Minch (double bass) with 20 well-known songs from the last six decades.

Tickets cost £10 with all proceeds going to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Aid Appeal.

For more information, visit https://theflowingspring

pub.co.uk/outdoor-gigs