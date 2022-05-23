Supercar weekend

All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
CHELSEA Fringe Henley, a celebration of ... [more]
Monday, 23 May 2022
THE new Stonor Supercars and Classics Weekend takes place tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday.
There will be more than 500 cars on display and track parades up the hill throughout the day.
The classic collection will feature the stories of some of the most exotic and exquisite marques from days gone by.
The event will celebrate landmark automotive milestones and anniversaries.
It used to be called Stonor Supercar Sunday but has been extended to two days due to its popularity.
There will be food and reails outlets on site and children can have fun exploring Tumblestone Hollow Adventure Playground.
For more information, email visit www.stonor.com
23 May 2022
More News:
All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
CHELSEA Fringe Henley, a celebration of ... [more]
We found 6in fossil in river from 95 million years ago
A FAMILY from Sonning Common found a 6in fossil ... [more]
Plaque to honour woman who saved village library
A PLAQUE has been unveiled in memory of a woman ... [more]
Archaeologists open window on past as they return to Blounts Court dig
PARTS of a Roman wall and another wall from the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say