Supercar weekend

THE new Stonor Supercars and Classics Weekend takes place tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday.

There will be more than 500 cars on display and track parades up the hill throughout the day.

The classic collection will feature the stories of some of the most exotic and exquisite marques from days gone by.

The event will celebrate landmark automotive milestones and anniversaries.

It used to be called Stonor Supercar Sunday but has been extended to two days due to its popularity.

There will be food and reails outlets on site and children can have fun exploring Tumblestone Hollow Adventure Playground.

For more information, email visit www.stonor.com