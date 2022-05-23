Festival recruiting for new ‘green team’

NEXT month’s Wargrave Festival will be more environmentally friendly.

Organisers are recruiting people to be part of a “green team” to help reduce the amount of plastic waste.

They will be required to collect and wash empty glasses, empty bins, give advice to participants on how to use them and sort rubbish into recycling and non-recycling.

The festival wants to have two or three team members at most of the major events on Mill Green and expects shifts to last about four hours.

Pay is £30 per event and due to the late finish of some events, the minimum age to take part is 15.

A festival spokesman said: “We’ve made a big step in reducing our environmental impact this year by removing all plastic cups and bottles from the site and using traditional glassware behind the bar.

“Unfortunately, the trade-off for a significant reduction in plastic waste is a significant increase in the amount of washing up we have to do.

“We’re looking for self-motivated people who can work without close supervision, who don’t mind getting stuck in and who look out for things that need doing if it’s quiet.”

The Green Team is being sponsored by Wargrave Dental Clinic and H’artisan Speciality Coffee Co, both in High Street.

To join the team, email your contact details and availability dates by the end of today (Friday) to info.wargravefestival@

gmail.com

The aim is to finalise the working rota by the end of the month.

The 19-day festival will feature family events, theatrical and musical performances, culinary experiences, sport and a variety show as well as the traditional festival parade.

A number of high-profile events has already sold out.

A new event for this year is Bikefest on Saturday, June 18, which is aimed at families and includes an adventure ride around Warren Row and Crazies Hill where riders collect clues at checkpoints.

There will be 20km, 50km and 75km rides through the Chilterns to choose from while there will be children’s activities on Mill Green from 10am to 2pm as well as a barbecue, bar, coffee and cake.

Other popular events are the variety show, which is a kind of Wargrave’s Got Talent event where anyone can do a turn, Pub on the Green on the opening night and the festival ball.

The theme of this year’s festival — the 23rd — is “Summer of Love” to reflect how villagers responded during the coronavirus pandemic.

The biannual event has been running since 1975 and is not-for-profit with every penny raised going to community organisations.

It is returning this year after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

For more information, visit www.wargravefestival.

org.uk