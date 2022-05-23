Second weekend of arts trail

THE 10th annual Caversham Arts Trail will culminate this weekend.

The trail, which began last weekend, involves artists across Caversham displaying paintings, sculptures and even knitwear for the public to view and buy.

Studio 1 at 43 Kidmore Road features portraits, oil paintings, illustrations and mixed media pieces.

Sue Bridge is displaying her paintings of nature on 100-year-old slates she obtained from a house being renovated.

She said: “I love painting on to slate because it is imperfect. It is full of holes and different layers. It makes my pictures, be it a fish or a field of flowers, really come alive.

“Last Saturday was amazing and I sold so many. We must have had about 80 people come and visit. Sunday was less good but I think we can put that down to the rain.”

Studio 2 at 8 Conisboro Avenue features silk screen prints and studio 3 at 234 Peppard Road will display ceramics and alcohol-ink paintings.

Prints and textiles can be seen studio 4 at 14 Rowallan Close and stone sculptures will be at studio 5 at 4 Hadleigh Road.

Sculptor Roger Smalley said: “I am excited for this weekend as it is a bit of a contrast from my usual working life.”

Studio 6 at 14b Woods Road will display watercolours while studio 7 at 134 Hemdean Road will have handwoven scarves.

Studio 8, which is at

Creativ Spaces in Marsack Street, features five different artists with work ranging from charcoal paintings to handmade moon jars.

For more information, visit https://caversham

artstrail.co.uk