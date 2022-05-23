Monday, 23 May 2022

Summer cafe

CAVERSHAM Community Café will re-open this summer.

The 3Cs café, which runs out of St John’s Church, will be open from 9.30am to 2pm on May 24, June 7 and June 21 with further dates to be announced.

The community-led café serves tea, coffee and cakes.

