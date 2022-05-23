Monday, 23 May 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Kiosk open

THE Caversham Court tea kiosk has re-opened for the summer.

The kiosk, which is in Caversham Court gardens off Church Road, serves homemade cakes and refreshments.

It is open from from 11am to 5pm daily from Wednesday to Sunday every week until the end of October.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33