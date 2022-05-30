MP meets developer over plans

MATT RODDA has visited Caversham Park to discuss with the new owners their proposed development.

The Reading East MP was joined by Chris King, of campaign group Keep Emmer Green, at the meeting with Beechcroft Developments.

The Wallingford developer bought the estate from the BBC in June last year and has submitted a planning application for 153 homes and a care home on the 93-acre estate.

Mr Rodda has claimed this would be overdevelopment and called on Beechcroft to rethink its plans.

He described the meeting as a “step forward”.

Mr Rodda said: “I commend the developers for being willing to listen to our concerns. It was a positive meeting and I am hopeful they will rethink their plans.

“It is my responsibility to press the case of my residents and I will continue to put pressure on the developer. The main concerns that I expressed were for better access to the ground for residents and the preservation of the house.”

Mr King said: “I actually found the developers more receptive than I imagined and they seemed to take on board our ideas and comments.

“However, I still have a number of reservations about the proposed development. The main one is that it is just too much — too many houses, too many people, too much traffic and too much loss of habitat.”

Chris Thompson, managing director of Beechcroft, said: “We welcomed the opportunity to show Matt Rodda around the site and explain the plans that will secure a sustainable future for the historic buildings and respect the parkland setting.

“It was useful to gain his perspective and we look forward to continuing our engagement with him and the local community as well as Reading Borough Council.