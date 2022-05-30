A SPECIAL tribute to Ukraine in the form of ... [more]
Monday, 30 May 2022
A FREE session for children aged nine to 11 will be held at Fourbears Books in Prospect Street, Caversham on Monday.
The children will discuss a selection of books, including Libby and the Parisian Puzzle and The Lost Whale.
To book, call the shop on 0118 948 1747.
30 May 2022
