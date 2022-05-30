Monday, 30 May 2022

Kids’ football

A 12-WEEK football programme for primary school children is being held at the Weller Centre in Amersham Road, Caversham.

The RG4 Academy begins on Monday for children in years three and four and on Tuesday for years five and six, both from 2pm to 3pm.

For a suggested donation of £1 a week, children will be introduced to the sport and learn new skills.

