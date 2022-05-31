‘Rubbish’ garden awarded four stars at flower show

AN environmental campaigner who created a garden at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show burst into tears when judges awarded her four stars.

Lynne Lambourne, 47, from Peppard, says she succeeded in her plan to make people “stop in their tracks” as she used the opportunity to highlight sustainable practices.

The 20m by 10m plot featured an old petrol pump, some old electricity boxes and upcycled pieces that she salvaged from in and around Henley.

She also built various features, such as a bench made of breeze blocks to encourage visitors to reuse and recycle.

Ms Lambourne, an interior designer, said: “The whole judging panel came and asked me questions about my design and the planting and then they came back the next day, just before the Queen came, and gave me my certificate and I had a bit of a cry.

“They just loved the sustainability message and thought I had carried it through throughout the garden.

“They particularly loved the ‘rusty planting’ where I had orange plants to look like rust and, of course, fit in with the other rusty elements, such as the old petrol pump.

“Johnny Ball came up and said he loved it and Joan Collins had a good look around.

“It was making people stop in their tracks, which was the whole point of it.

“There were also lots of questions from people. They liked the ‘succulent chair’ and the next question was always how many breeze blocks did it take to make the bench.

“A lot of these show gardens you can’t replicate unless you have got a lot of money but what I have done is create some ideas to inspire others others get out in their gardens and make the most of them while being sustainable and looking after our environment.”

Ms Lambourne was commissioned by gardening tools supplier Gardena to coincide with its campaign pledge to “reduce, repair and recycle”.

She said: “Sustainability was quite a strong influence at the show this year.

“There was a lot more wilderness and rewilding planting in other gardens and a lot more grasses were used so the planting was less contrived.

“The build for my garden was intense but it looked fabulous and it was featured on the BBC.

“To get four stars for a first try at a garden at the Chelsea Flower Show is not bad. The next step is five stars and I have a few things in the pipeline for next year.”