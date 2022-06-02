BUSINESSES HOPE FOR JUBILEE BOOST

BUSINESSES in Henley are hoping to cash in on the platinum celebrations this weekend.

Street parties, picnics and beacon lightings are taking place across the town to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Pubs, restaurants, hotels, cafés and shops are hoping to be busy over the double bank holiday weekend, especially if the weather is favourable.

The Bistro at the Boathouse in Station Road has seen a marked rise in bookings over the bank holiday.

Co-owner Gemma Dickens said the restaurant was “absolutely heaving” on Thursday, which was unusual, and it would be very busy for the following three days.

“People are booking for the jubilee,” she said. “The weekend is packed as usual.

“It all depends on the weather really — we are lucky with our location by the river so if the sun’s out, we expect it to be heaving.”

Hof’s Bar and Dining in Market Place is also expecting a surge in customers.

Owner Christopher Hof said: “The weekend is looking very good and I think we can attribute that to the Jubilee.

“I am looking forward to the street parties that are going on near us as that will be really good for business.”

The Bull on Bell Street, which will be serving a jubilee guest ale called the Queen Bee, has seen an increase in bookings.

Joe Ball, deputy general manager, said: “I think the extended bank holiday weekend is good for business. We still have space for more but we are expecting to have a busy weekend.”

The Relais Henley hotel has also seen an increase in bookings but says that is more to do with the time of year.

Sulie Sritutti, marketing manager, said: “Our hotel is fully booked over the weekend but that is expected now we are coming into summer and international travel has returned.

“What’s most surprising is that the restaurant is not fully booked. There might be a few late bookings.” Hotel Du Vin in New Street is offering customers a complimentary glass of fizz with every afternoon tea if booked in advance online.

Sales and events manager Vicky Norris said: “If the weather is nice we get a lot of walk-in customers as we have such a beautiful courtyard. We will also have TV screens showing some of the celebrations over the weekend.”

The Three Horseshoes in Reading Road has bunting up and will be holding an all-day jubilee barbecue tomorrow (Saturday) from noon.

Barman Graham Hughes said: “At weekends we get very busy and we have a lot of roads around us closed for parties so we hope lots of people will come over and join us.” Fernando Coppola, manager of Villa Marina in Thameside, said: “We haven’t changed our menu for the jubilee but we are fully booked for the start of the weekend and we expect the rest of it to be very busy too.”

The Catherine Wheel in Hart Street is ready for a busy weekend.

Manager Alex Singleton said: “The pub is decorated and we have got a lot of special guest ales in, all British and jubilee-themed, as you would expect.

“We have got children’s games and a big party in the garden. We are hoping it will be a busy one.”

Café Rouge in Hart Street has seen no change in booking

patterns.

Supervisor Purna Gurung said: “The weekend is looking normal. I think it will be really hit and miss. If the weather is nice, and people spend all day down by the river, they sometimes come back in the evening for a bite to eat. We will see.”

Shellfish Cow Restaurant & Bar in Reading Road has also not seen a boost in trade.

Owner Jo-Anne Wornham said: “We haven’t received any more bookings than we usually would and certainly nobody is saying they are booking for the Jubilee.

“We are hoping it will be busy and that people will embrace the celebrations. Hopefully, the sun comes out too.”

Temptation Gifts in Bell Street ran out of jubilee bunting because there was so much demand.

Assistant manager Chloe James said: “We have been getting it restocked every two or three days. but it goes instantly. People are getting so excited about the celebrations. We will be open over the weekend. We are hoping for good business as it has been really good in the run-up.

“We have a whole display of jubilee gifts. There are plates with the Queen’s face on, spoons with the dates of her reign, keyrings with a picture of her crown and other items like mugs, tea towels and pens.”

Spoon café on Duke Street will be serving a traditional Jubilee menu to mark the celebrations.

Owner Cindy Gillett said: “We will be offering a classic British menu, including Pimm’s and Victoria sandwiches.

“I have also been decorating the shop over the past week so I am slightly losing the will to live. The whole café is decorated in red, white and blue bunting.

“I am a big fan of the Queen. I think she does a great job and the monarchy is a really special thing to have in our country.

“It is hard to know about trade because there is a lot of street parties going on.

“Hopefully, there will be a section of people who don’t want to go to those and will come to Henley instead. If the weather’s nice, I’m expecting quite a lot of customers.”

Pavilion Foods in Market Place will be selling a range of Jubilee Jam designed by an 11-year-old-girl to mark the celebrations.

Founder Micah Judah said: “We ran a competition a few months ago where people designed their jams. We had more than 40 entrants of all ages but the winner was girl called Ava.

“Her jam, which is sour cherry, blackcurrant, and vanilla, has been mass-produced by Fortnum & Mason for the Jubilee and we will be selling it over the weekend. We also have new jubilee products, including red, white and blue macaroons and Victoria sponge cakes made using Ava’s jam.”

Gorvett & Stone chocolatiers in Duke Street have a range of jubilee chocolates, including Cream Tea Crowns, a milk chocolate shell in the shape of a crown filled with clotted cream ganache and raspberry jam.

The shop is also selling chocolates flavoured with quintessential British ingredients, such as tea and biscuit, Pimm’s, and strawberry and champagne.

Owner Mathew Stone said: “We have really embraced the jubilee with our special chocolates and having the store decorated with red, white, and blue bunting.”