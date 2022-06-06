Racing ferrets are big attraction as village fair returns

WHITCHURCH HILL village fete returned after a two-year break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of people gathered on the recreation ground on Saturday afternoon. The weather matched the joyous mood as visitors enjoyed games, stalls and other attractions. The Maidenhead Concert Band performed throughout the afternoon, with songs including Strike up the Band and the Dambusters theme.

Stalls sold allotment plants, rhubarb and strawberries while children were entertained by a Punch and Judy show and ride-on tractors. The coconut shy and dog show jumping were popular but the largest crowd gathered for the ferret racing.

Sally Tripp, who ran the stall, said: “The aim was for your ferret to run to the end of their tunnel and then turn around and run back. They don’t need an incentive — they just like running.”

Theresa Elsome, co-organiser of the fete, said: “After two years, it is amazing to return, especially on such a wonderful day. Everyone has put everything into it.

“It was really good enjoyable afternoon and everyone had a lovely time. It was as good, if not better, than the years before covid and that is really down to the effort the community put in.”