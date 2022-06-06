New trees for jubilee

EIGHT trees have been planted by the Henley Society to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The trees, which were donated by individual members of the society, are on a plot of land at the junction of Reading Road and Sheephouse Lane.

They are three rowan trees, two wild cherries, two whitebeams and a field maple, all with plaques naming the donor.

Geoff Luckett, who chairs the society, said: “This will provide a warm welcome to Henley’s visitors who come in via the southern entrance rather like the society’s plantings on Fair Mile in the Seventies to celebrate the Queen’s 25th year on the throne.

“We have wanted to brighten up this side of town for some time and now we have these colourful trees.”

Catherine Notaras, a member of the society’s executive committee, said: “Imagine how these trees will look in four years.

“They will have lovely blossom and will be great for wildlife and pollinators. This is thrilling to do and we hope to do more.”