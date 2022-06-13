Party with games and music for older folk

ABOUT 40 older people enjoyed a jubilee lunch at the 60+ Club in Henley on bank holiday Thursday.

They were served finger sandwiches, scotch eggs and mini cottage pies with banoffee pie for pudding.

Mayor Michelle Thomas opened the celebration at the social club in Greys Road car park with a toast to the Queen and said she felt “very proud” to be a “platinum Mayor”.

Councillor Thomas also revealed that she had joined the club’s committee.

Before the lunch, the guests played a jubilee-themed game. Each person was given a sheet of paper with photographs of different club members taken in 1953, the year of the Queen’s coronation, and had to guess who they were.

Gill Dodds, who chairs the club, said: “They all seemed to be find it very difficult — they’ve changed a lot in 70 years!”

The guests were entertained with live music from guitarist Espin Bowder, who played a mixture of Beatles and Michael Jackson hits.

“The whole day has been lovely,” said Mrs Dodds. “A party always seems to get people in high spirits.

“We thought a nice jolly get-together would be the best way to celebrate the jubilee.”