Market traders get into spirit of occasion

HENLEY market traders showed their jubilee spirit with colourful tributes to Her Majesty.

Market Place was decorated with Union flags and red, white and blue bunting for a special jubilee charter market on bank holiday Thursday.

At 2pm, the market was paused and town crier David Wilson rang a bell and read out the platinum jubilee proclamation honouring the Queen. Trader Anne Warner began the day selling jubilee themed mugs, bunting, flags, banners and bowler hats but by noon all she had left were jubilee plates.

Ms Warner said: “It has been incredibly busy. Everyone is desperate for stuff to celebrate the jubilee.

“I am not a massive royalist but I really respect the Queen and how long she has been doing this. It’s nice for the market to celebrate her collectively.” Mark Barr, who has a British Empire Medal, wore a red, white and blue neckerchief for the occasion.

“I am a great believer in our Queen and think what she done over the past 70 years is incredible,” said Mr Barr, who was selling wooden models.

“It’s lovely to see everyone displaying their flags and bunting. It shows the spirit of the market and Henley as a whole.”