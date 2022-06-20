Albert Court residents mark jubilee

A CELEBRATION was held at a retirement complex in Henley to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Residents of Albert Court in Reading Road were joined by friends and family for a fun afternoon in the garden with food, drink and live music from Samantha Fields and Daisy Smith of Undisguised.

Sam Watkins, divisional sales director at McCarthy Stone, said: “The jubilee is a truly momentous occasion and it was wonderful to welcome people from across the area to join our celebrations at Albert Court. It was lovely to hear several of our homeowners share their memories of the Queen’s coronation 70 years ago.

“There was tremendous community spirit on show and it was brilliant to see residents and guests enjoying what was an incredibly special day.”