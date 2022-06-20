Barbecue celebration

A BARBECUE was held at an over-55s development in Henley to mark the jubilee.

About 45 residents of Laureate Gardens, next to Townlands Memorial Hospital, brought out furniture from their homes on to the lawn to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.

The event, which was organised by resident Denise Mathews, featured two barbecues, one serving vegetarian food and the other chicken, sausages and burgers. Bowls of coronation chicken and salads were prepared by some residents, with others providing wine and Prosecco.

Resident Sir Keith Page, a former ambassador to Manila, gave the loyal toast to the Queen and shared memories of having met Her Majesty.

Karen Grieve, a fellow resident, said: “We really came together as a community for such a lovely occasion and it seemed like everyone enjoyed themselves.

“As the development is so new, we’ve all only been here for around two years. The jubilee provided an opportunity to meet all the people we hadn’t met before.

“There were also people who hadn’t moved in yet but were just about to, so we got to introduce them to our

community.

“Many of our residents can remember the Queen’s coronation and some can even remember George VI before her. I always say that you can tell how old someone is if they remember singing ‘God Save the King’.”