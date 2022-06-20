Jubilee flower festival

A JUBILEE-THEMED flower festival was held at Holy Trinity Church in Nuffield.

About 30 floral arrangements were on display, some featuring crowns, corgis and even a horse-drawn carriage, over the four-day bank holiday weekend.

Parishioners Sue Woodley, Diana Jackson, Sarah O’Shea, Mary-Jane Crerar, Mary Edwards and Catherine Erbetta created the displays, some of which were knitted.

Ms Woodley said: “They took a lot of time to make but it was all worth it in the end. We all have very different styles with some of us using lots of flowers and other knitting their displays.

“We had a nice steady stream of people coming in. Friday and Saturday were very busy but Sunday was a little quieter. I figure there was a lot of other stuff going on.

“Everyone who came was very complimentary and we received loads of comments about how lovely it all looked.

“All the funds we raised will go towards the running and maintenance of the church, which can be expensive as it is more than 1,000 years old.”