Tea party and barbecue merged

A JUBILEE barbecue and afternoon tea merged into one for residents of The Close in Henley.

About 60 people attended the event, which was organised by The Close Residents’ Association.

Some residents wanted a barbecue and some wanted a tea party so the group decided to do both.

There was bunting and people wore party hats and blew party blowers.

Pat Purver, one of the organisers said: “It was a really good afternoon and everyone really enjoyed it. There was lots of celebrating because we have lots of royalists in the area.

“It was also great to get everyone together after the covid lockdowns.

“We started this association to help the many vulnerable people who live here by putting the paper through their letter boxes and going to the shops for them so it seemed fitting to organise an event for people to enjoy together.”

There were activities such as darts, memory games and a tombola for both adults and children. A young resident, Lydia Hall, sang.

Sandwiches, cakes and scones were served and the barbecue was provided by Roberto Steiger.

Funeral directors Tomalin & Son donated £50 which the organisers used as two £25 raffle prizes.

The other organisers were Pat Main and Georgie Hall.