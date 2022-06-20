Children’s country run

THERE is still time to enter the Great School Run, a new cross-country event which will take place tomorrow (Saturday).

Children aged three to 16 are invited to take part in the event, which has been organised by Rupert House School in Henley and is hosted by Stonor Park.

Each year group will run an appropriate distance for their age and there will be certificates for all finishers. There will also be a course for parents.

Entry and registration is free but a collection will be held on the day for Ukraine, with a suggested donation of £2 per race. Free parking, toilet facilities and refreshments will be available. All participants will be eligible to book discounted entry to the Tumblestone Hollow adventure playground for after the event.

More 240 entries have already been received. To enter, visit https://stonor.

digitickets.co.uk/category/

41055