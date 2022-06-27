Gym couple offering more than just physical fitness
A COUPLE have opened a gym in Kidmore End, saying ... [more]
Monday, 27 June 2022
A WEEKLY coffee morning for Ukrainian refugees is being held in Henley.
It is held at the d:two centre in Market Place on Tuesdays from 10.30am.
This is a joint initiative between Henley Baptist Church and the Sanctuary Foundation, a charity promoting refugee welfare.
Krish Kandiah, director of the foundation, said: “It provides a space for refugees to meet up and speak with each other in a safe environment.
“I’ve been in the room when people have discovered they are from the same village. It is amazing to listen to them reminisce.”
27 June 2022
