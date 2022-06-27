Open gardens

TEN gardens and two allotment in Ewelme will be open to the public on Friday, July 3 from 2pm to 5pm.

Tea and homemade cakes will be served at the village primary school and at the Watercress Centre where visitors can walk around the meadow.

A combined ticket costs £5, accompanied children go free. Tickets and maps from any participating garden. There will be free parking at the Manor House. Call (01491) 834111.