Tickets for pantomime selling fast

THE Kenton Theatre has announced record-breaking sales for this year’s Christmas pantomime.

The theatre in New Street, Henley, has sold more tickets for Aladdin than for any previous panto at the same time of year.

Tickets went on sale in March and more than 350 have been snapped up, easily surpassing the 165 tickets that were sold at the same point last year for Cinderella.

Theatre manager Simon Spearing said: “We were really surprised when we saw the figures, to be honest. It’s good news for the Kenton and for theatre in general.

“I think it is down to being able to plan further ahead. Our tickets went on sale in March, which is earlier than usual.

“It is also due to all of us coming out of two years of the covid pandemic. People haven’t been able to come together at Christmas in the last two years, so they are now taking the opportunity to do just that.

“Pantomime is such an important Christmas tradition for many families and we are delighted that so many people are already planning to allow the Kenton Theatre to be part of their festive season.”

Aladdin, which will run from December 10 to 29, is being staged by Immersion Theatre, which put on Robin Hood in 2017 and Dick Whittington in 2018.

Director James Tobias said: “It’s so exciting for us to be coming back to the Kenton.”