£1,800 raised at school fete with under the sea theme

ABOUT 200 people attended the summer fete at Nettlebed Community School.

The event was held in the walled garden of the school for the first time since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The theme was “Under the sea” to highlight the importance of recycling rather than throwing things away, particularly those made from plastic.

Each class made a themed artwork using upcycled plastic, cardboard and fabric waste. Designs included an octopus, a mermaid and a shark photo booth.

The Friends of Nettlebed School, who organised the fete, used reusable cups and limited the use of single-use plastic items.

Attractions included traditional stalls, face painting, a bouncy castle, raffle and tombola as well as a bake-off competition with the entries being sold later from the cake stall.

Children took part in a “Nettlebed’s Got Talent” competition and the school’s Wild Club held a sale of plants they had grown from seed, including tomatoes, pumpkins and butternut squashes.

The fete raised more than £1,800 which will go towards the on-site Forest School, sports coaching and school trips.

Sarah Soles, who chairs the Friends, said: “It was such a special afternoon having not been able to hold a full fete since 2019.

“Having the whole school community pull together to put it on was amazing. Special thanks to our fete committee, led by parent Naomi Woolfson, for making it happen.”