Leander lead the way on day three of royal regatta

Leander Club continued their winning ways on Thursday morning of Henley Royal Regatta.

They beat Marlow Rowing Club B in their heat of the Fawley Challenge Cup for junior men’s quadruple sculls.

Leander led by one ft going into the quarter mile point and reached the barrier with the same lead in a time of two minutes and four seconds.

They stretched their lead to half a length by Fawley, and at Remenham they were a length ahead.

This was increased as the race progressed and Leander crossed the finish line one and three-quarter lengths ahead of Marlow in a time of seven minutes and 18 seconds.

Despite Leander’s win, junior coach Jonathan Jackson said he was disappointed in how close the race was.

He said: “It was a tricky race, with very difficult conditions. The first race of regatta is always like that.

“I thought we had a good chance of going all the way but I’m not so sure now. I was very disappointed with how tight it was. Maybe it was down to pressure. We just have to regroup and evaluate now.”

Meanwhile, Henley Rowing Club didn’t fare so well in their heat of the cup, losing to Claires Court School.

The crew had a fast start and led Claires Court by half a length at Fawley.

However, by Remenham Club the boats were level and Claires Court had moved ahead by three quarters of a length by the progress board.

Claires Court crossed the finish line a length ahead of Henley in a time of seven minutes and two seconds.

However, Henley’s junior women’s eight crew came from behind to beat St Edwards School in the Prince Philip Challenge Trophy.

St Edwards had a canvas lead at the quarter mile point which they maintained until the barrier.

However, by Fawley the crews had drawn level.

Henley pulled ahead by half a length passing Remenham Club, and three quarters of a length by the mile point.

They didn’t relinquish their lead and won the heat by two-thirds of a length in a time of seven minutes and 33 seconds.