History book

Monday, 11 July 2022
A BOOK about the history of Emmer Green is being reprinted.
Emmer Green: Past and Present by Margaret Ormonde was first published in 2001.
It features more than 300 photographs as well as a map from 1844.
The book has been out of print since 2006 but will make a return in September when it will be on sale at Fourbears Books in Prospect Street, Caversham.
Copies will be given to schools and libraries in the area.
