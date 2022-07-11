History book

Monday, 11 July 2022

A BOOK about the history of Emmer Green is being reprinted.

Emmer Green: Past and Present by Margaret Ormonde was first published in 2001.

It features more than 300 photographs as well as a map from 1844.

The book has been out of print since 2006 but will make a return in September when it will be on sale at Fourbears Books in Prospect Street, Caversham.

Copies will be given to schools and libraries in the area.

