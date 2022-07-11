A CRAFT fair will be held at Caversham Methodist Church from 10am to 4pm tomorrow (Saturday).

Art and craftwork including ceramics, glasswork, jewellery, paintings, prints, textiles and woodturning by local artists will be on sale at the Gosbrook Road church.

There will be a children’s competition and coffee and hot chocolate from free-trade coffee service Coffee in the Cube will be on sale with the proceeds going to the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal. Entry is free.