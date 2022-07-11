Outdoor play

THE Care Hub in Goring will stage a “Communi-Tea” ... [more]
A PLAY will be staged at Caversham Court Gardens on Tuesday evening.
Mikron Theatre will perform Raising Agents, which is about a flagging Women’s Institute group that is given new life when a PR expert joins.
The show starts at 7pm. Admission is free but there will be a collection after the show.
School recognised for sports initiatives
SONNING Common Primary School has been recognised ... [more]
