Cyclist says thank you to creamery staff who saved his life after heart attack

A CYCLIST who suffered a cardiac arrest while buying some cheese has said thank-you to the staff who saved his life.

Michael Lee was on a cycle ride from his home in Stoke Row to Wallingford when he decided to stop off at Nettlebed Creamery.

Shortly after arriving, the 57-year-old suffered heart failure and collapsed at the counter of the Cheese Shed inside the creamery.

Staff called 999 and performed CPR and used a defibrillator on the father-of-two before he was stabilised by a crew from the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Mr Lee, an electrical engineer, was taken by the helicopter to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he spent the next three weeks recovering.

Now, more than two months after the incident, he has returned to the creamery to thank the staff and the helicopter medics.

Mr Lee said: “If it wasn’t for the staff at the creamery, the crew from the air ambulance and those who cared for me in hospital that Easter bike ride could have been my last. I will never be able to put into words how much that means to me.”

Tamsin Riddell, manager of the Cheese Shed, said: “It was beyond wonderful to see Michael when he came back to the Cheese Shed. We were absolutely thrilled that he was looking so well and so pleased to meet him properly.

“It was a very emotional day for everybody involved and we are just pleased that we were able to help Michael.”

Dr Stewart McMorran, medical director at the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, said: “These cases can stay with you and that’s why it was so amazing that we got the chance to be reunited with Mike and see how well he’s doing.”

Mr Lee, who lives with his wife Nicola and has two children, George, 24, and Eleanor, 20, who are students at the University of Leeds, said he had set off on the afternoon of Saturday, April 16 for “a very ordinary bike ride”. He said: “Since lockdown, like many people, I’ve done a lot more cycling, replacing my commuting with bike rides. I got really into it and rode my bike every single day.

“This 15-minute ride for some cheese was nothing unusual. It was not a taxing route and I set off at a leisurely pace. I know from my watch that I arrived at the creamery about 3.40pm. The next thing I remember is waking up in hospital nine days later.”

Rose Grimond, founder of the creamery, said: “I couldn’t be more proud of the exceptional team who were working at the Cheese Shed that Saturday. They showed presence of mind.

“Also my cousin Serena Bourke, a consultant anaesthetist at Guy’s and St Thomas’s in London, who expertly deployed the defibrillator and retrieved his pulse.

“Soon afterwards we were joined by the air ambulance and the police. All of the emergency services were professional and compassionate and calm in what was a very dramatic situation.”

Mr Lee is now back on his bike. He said: “My first steps outside my home were difficult and tiring and I wondered if I would ever get back to being how I used to be.

“Slowly, walking became easier. After another couple of weeks, I started riding my bike on short, slow rides around the village.

“It was just a few miles but it made me feel amazing. It was like rediscovering something that I thought I might have lost forever.

“Since then, I’ve gradually built up to steady rides of nearly an hour. I’m taking it easy and I won’t be tackling any steep hills for a while but it feels brilliant to be back on my bike after what could have been a life-changing incident.

“I don’t remember anything about that day but as I piece together the puzzle of what happened to me, it has become clear how lucky I was. Things could have turned out very differently.

“My cardiac arrest could have happened down some quiet country lane during my bike ride.

“Instead, it happened in a place with people around, including staff who acted quickly and selflessly to save my life.”