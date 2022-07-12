Primary school welcomes Ukrainian refugees with coffee morning

A COFFEE morning for Ukrainian refugees was held at a primary school in Caversham.

Host families, teachers and community workers also attended the event at Thameside primary in Harley Road on Friday.

The event was organised by the school’s family hub to welcome families who were forced to leave the war-torn country.

The school currently has seven Ukrainian pupils.

Yuliia Svitlychna attended the event with her four-year-old son Andrii, who is due to start at Thameside in September.

The pair lived in Kharkiv in north-east Ukraine but fled the city when the Russian invasion began.

They arrived in Britain last month under the Homes for Ukraine scheme and are now living with hosts in Queen’s Road, Reading.

Ms Svitlychna said: “We came to the UK without knowing anyone but everyone has been so friendly.

“I am really thankful for this coffee morning as it allows us to meet other Ukrainians in the area. My son doesn’t speak English but he can meet other Ukrainian pupils here.”

Kateryna Okolosfka has helped welcome many of the families fleeing the conflict.

Three years ago she left Kyiv with her husband and son Lev, six, and they now live in Montague Street, Caversham, and Lev attends Thameside.

Mrs Okolosfka said: “I know how scary it is to come here, so I try to help anyone I can who’s coming over now. We didn’t know any Ukrainians when we arrived. In fact, we didn’t know anyone.

“One of the people who has come over is my friend since we were children. I helped her to come with her son. Now she visits our house a lot and I will look after her son.

“My whole life is still out in Ukraine — families, friends, cars and houses. We used to go back every few months on holiday but now we can’t. If we did, my husband could not leave as he would have to fight.”

Owen Williams, of Peppard Road, Caversham, is hosting a

19-year-old girl from Chernihiv in northern Ukraine after she arrived in Britain alone.

Mr Williams, whose two children attended Thameside, said: “It is great to get all the Ukrainians together as I imagine they could be quite isolated otherwise. It also brings our community and the Ukrainian community together.”

Mick Pollok, from the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre, was able to speak to the families in their own language.

He said: “Things like this are a great opportunity to get together and connect people from across Ukraine.

“People from the east wouldn’t normally get a chance to meet those from the west but these coffee mornings make that happen. Many of them do find it difficult when they arrive. It can be very lonely and strange coming here.

“You have to understand the circumstances of their arrival. If someone dropped you in China, for example, you’d definitely want to go to an English coffee morning.”

The community centre in Sidmouth Street has been helping newly arrived Ukrainians with career advice and getting an NHS number and also runs coffee mornings itself.

Sophie Roseaman, who runs the school’s family hub, said: “I felt this was a good way of showing the Ukrainians our support and to make the transition a little easier.

“I wanted them to feel that they are part of the local community and especially the Thameside school community.”

She added that the success of the event had made her think of organising another one.

The refreshments at the coffee morning were provided by Waitrose.