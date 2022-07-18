Winning showman

DUE to my age, I didn’t know a lot about Craig David.

I’d heard the name and knew he was big back in the late Nineties and early Noughties but not much more.

A month ago, I watched him for the first time at the Queen’s platinum jubilee concert in London and was less than impressed.

So I didn’t go to his performance at the Henley Festival with high hopes.

Yet I walked away from the stage after his two-hour set with the taste of humble pie in my mouth.

I still don’t get his music (and don’t understand how people do) but David sure knows how put on a show.

As soon as he arrived on stage in a blue and gold jacket and ripped white jeans and trainers, David had the audience in the palm of his hand. The crowd of 4,500 whooped and cheered their way through every song.

I never thought I would see men in bow ties and women in gowns cut loose to the music of Craig David, but that’s Henley Festival for you.

Even the steely Theresa May got into the spirit of things with the former prime minister showing off some of her infamous dance moves.

David’s energy was infectious and I even found myself tapping my foot to songs like Fill Me In and What’s Your Flava?

On reflection, I am still not a fan of his music; it’ s just not my thing. I am, however, now a fan of Craig David.

Albert Tait