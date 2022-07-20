Pupils learn about business by making eco products

STUDENTS at a Henley school created and sold eco-friendly products to learn about business.

Year six students at Trinity primary were taking part in the school’s first Enterprise Week, which was led by Henley marketing agency The Creative Duck.

The children were divided into seven groups which were given £30 each tasked with developing ideas that prioritised sustainability, zero waste and biodegradable packaging.

They were helped by Sarah Gilbert and Joanna McGinn, from The Creative Duck, who led a series of workshops on how to create a product from scratch, why sustainability matters, budgeting, profit and marketing. After two weeks working on their products, the pupils sold them at the school’s eco fair with all the profits going back to the Vicarage Road primary.

Louis Wootton, 10, wore a sign made from upcycled cardboard advertising his group’s juice bar.

The group were selling organic lemonade and tropical juice and also offered eco-friendly wash-off tattoos.

Louis said: “It is a really good idea as it gives you an idea of what running a business is like. It is also a nice way to say goodbye to the school, as this is our final week.” Other ideas included healthy fruit kebabs, painted pebbles, mocktails in biodegradable cups, and hair braiding.

Milo McGinn’s group ran a game that raised awareness of plastic in the sea.

A toy turtle was surrounded by plastic cups and the aim of the game was to throw bottle caps into the cups.

Milo, 11, said: “It teaches you about how bad plastic is for animals in the ocean and it is fun at the same time.”

Charles Ellison, head of Year 6, said: “The children have had to learn to work together, which is something that has been so difficult for them this year. They’ve been creative and have had to use a great range of skills. They’re going to take so much away from this experience — we’ve probably got some young entrepreneurs here who will go on to do great things.”

Ms McGinn said: “This teaches kids the practicalities of business and gives them something a little bit different from the curriculum.

“We thought we would introduce sustainability as our theme as it is such a key element of business these days. It has to be a priority.

“All the kids knew so much more than I thought they would about it. They were so enthusiastic about upcycling and using old junk.”