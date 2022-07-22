Swan numbers falling due to disease and predators

THE swan population in Henley has fallen due to disease and attacks by predators.

No birds were found between Hambleden Lock and Mill Meadows in Henley during this year’s swan-upping ceremony, which takes place along an 80-mile stretch of the River Thames over five days every July.

David Barber, the Queen’s swan marker, led the event as it passed through the town on Wednesday.

He said: “We’re short of cygnets. It’s taken a toll from bird flu that’s been spreading. We have lost breeding pairs so there are fewer cygnets and there is also a problem with predators. It’s rather distressing.”

This year’s event followed a similar format as in previous years with the exception of removing broods from the water due to a continued outbreak of avian influenza.

It does not normally affect birds in the summer months but this year continues to be found within the bird population in the UK.

Nada Jankovic, assistant to David Barber, said: “We do not wish to transmit this disease between swan families in different locations on the River Thames and to this end cygnet and parent bird numbers and locations will be recorded in order to assess the impact of the disease on the Thames swan population without recourse to making any catches.

“Any injured cygnets or swans will be removed from the water for treatment in accordance with government biosecurity and hygiene guidelines for the handling of swans.”

The birds have been owned by the Crown since the 12th century and the census is carried out every year to check numbers and ensure they are in a healthy condition.

Last year, it was reported that the swan population in Henley was fit, healthy and thriving.

Mr Barber, who lives in Henley and was leading for the 29th year, was accompanied by representatives of the Crown and the Vintners’ and Dyers’ Livery Companies, all of whom travelled down the Thames in traditional wooden rowing skiffs.

The group was also accompanied by representatives from the Swan Support charity.

They arrived at Hambleden Lock from Hurley at about noon where dozens of spectators had their cameras out to take photos, before moving off again at 12.45pm. They waited at the lock for all parties to be prepared for the next journey upstream towards Henley.

There were accompanying motorboats and there were also steamboats and leisure cruisers where passengers gathered on balconies to watch the royal happenings.

There were no stops made in the journey to Leander Club, the next stop-off point, which took about half an hour.

Once the boats were docked, there were Year 6 pupils from Sacred Heart Primary School waiting for the three swan markers, with feathers in their hats, to talk to them about swan upping, on their last day of school.

Mr Barber, dressed in red and gold, spoke of the history of the event as the children sat crossed-legged close to the royal regatta boat tents.

Jerry McCarthy, of Dyers’ Livery, who had a navy and gold blazer on, spoke about problems that arise for swans and what they need to check for. He showed them some fishing hooks that had been removed from the wing of a swan in Hurley and said if they ever saw any left in and around the river, to carefully throw it away using a tissue.

Paul Prentice, of the Crown and the Vintners, in a navy and white blazer, explained how the birds are caught and checked.

Two orphaned cygnets, with their feet tied up, were then presented to the children and pupil Jake Meredith was given the task to lift a fishing scale attached to a pouch for one of the birds while Freddie Bertioli-Smith and Isabella Lloyd read out the weight. They had to quickly be taken away to be put back in water as it was too hot for them to be out.

Mr Barber then showed the class how they tied up the legs securely without harming the swans and handed out strings for them to practise on each other.

After quizzing the children, he handed a certificate from Buckingham Palace to the head boy and head girl, Charlie Dix and Grace Vickers.

This year’s ceremony began on Tuesday at Eton Bridge in the morning ending at Marlow Lock in the evening. On Wednesday, there were seven docking points from Marlow to Sonning Bridge and the event ended on Thursday at about 5.15pm at Moulsford.