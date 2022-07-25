A TALK about legal rights of roaming through nature will take place at the Packing Shed on the Hardwick Estate next Thursday from 7.30pm.

Author Nick Hayes, a writer, illustrator and campaigner for land access, will present Guardians of Nature and will discuss the Right to Roam campaign, and how accessing nature could be the best way of protecting it.

Representatives from Lawyers for Nature will also be there to explain the growing movement to give nature its own legal rights, taking inspiration from the indigenous populations across the globe who have done so.